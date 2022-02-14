MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $28,171.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.99 or 0.06938262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,447.56 or 1.00017164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00048774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002879 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,082,360 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.