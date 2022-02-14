Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.700-$9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MATX traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.25. 479,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Matson has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $101.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.46%.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,982 shares of company stock worth $1,972,130. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Matson by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 947.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

