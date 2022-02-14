Matthew R. Foster Sells 25,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DCT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.90. 383,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,217. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -300.25, a P/E/G ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.