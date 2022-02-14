Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Maxar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MAXR. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,814. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.