McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.40. 1,117,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.