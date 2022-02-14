McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lessened by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

