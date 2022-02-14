Mdex Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $206.63 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.69 or 0.06867651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,532.07 or 0.99464147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00048598 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 849,003,602 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

