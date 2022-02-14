Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 328.60 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 337.40 ($4.57). 355,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 581,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.57).

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Mediclinic International from GBX 370 ($5.01) to GBX 385 ($5.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 319.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 313.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.42.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

