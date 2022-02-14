MediShares (MDS) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, MediShares has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $74,826.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

