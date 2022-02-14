Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Medpace updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.670 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.67 EPS.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.23. 395,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,369. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $148.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.19.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

