Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.350-$5.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Medpace also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Medpace stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.23. 395,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.15. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $148.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $3,108,904.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $3,179,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medpace stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

