Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.35-5.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.670 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.23. 395,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,369. Medpace has a 1 year low of $148.56 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.22 and its 200 day moving average is $195.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medpace stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

