Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,073,000 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the January 15th total of 506,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

OTCMKTS MHSDF opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.