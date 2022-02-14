Melina M. Kennedy Sells 97 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Melina M. Kennedy sold 97 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.81, for a total transaction of $21,515.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CMI stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.34. 21,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.32. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 61,375 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

