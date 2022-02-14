Memetic / PepeCoin Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $362.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.98 or 0.00244086 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005395 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000872 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021287 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.