Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.510-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.590 EPS.

MRCY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,703. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.90.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercury Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

