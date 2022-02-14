Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.50 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. 14,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,703. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercury Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

