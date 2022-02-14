Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.50 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.90.
Shares of MRCY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. 14,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,703. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercury Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
