Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.150-$24.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of MTH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.06. 535,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,856. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.79. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meritage Homes stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Meritage Homes worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

