Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Update

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 279,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MSB stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $291.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 233.34% and a net margin of 95.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.56%. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.89%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.