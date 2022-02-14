Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,795 shares of company stock worth $4,365,773 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $219.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.95 and its 200-day moving average is $335.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.15 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

