Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.7% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital World Investors owned 1.66% of Meta Platforms worth $15,709,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 826 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provenire Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $220.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.52. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.15 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $612.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,795 shares of company stock worth $4,365,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.