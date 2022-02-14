Metahero (HERO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.84 Million

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $409.61 million and approximately $23.84 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00105567 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Metahero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

