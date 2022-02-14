Mettalex Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular exchanges. Mettalex has a market cap of $763,861.30 and approximately $403,694.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.27 or 0.06897090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,520.10 or 1.00183915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars.

