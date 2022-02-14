M&G Credit Income Investment Trust (LON:MGCI) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust (LON:MGCI)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 7.20 ($0.10) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 92.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MGCI stock opened at GBX 98.40 ($1.33) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.43. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 88 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.38). The firm has a market cap of £138.13 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06.

In related news, insider Jane Routledge bought 19,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £19,499.04 ($26,367.87).

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

