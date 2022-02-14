MIB Coin (MIB) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $583,819.60 and $485.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00076182 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017178 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000198 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 445,974,226 coins and its circulating supply is 168,672,298 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

