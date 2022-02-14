Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS) were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 37,859,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 26,834,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
The firm has a market capitalization of £6.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 21.43.
About Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS)
