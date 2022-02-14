Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS) were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 37,859,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 26,834,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 21.43.

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology.

