Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $210.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.45 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

