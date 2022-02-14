MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,876 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.36% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $30,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $490.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.95.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

