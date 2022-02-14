Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 73,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIST opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.