Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.22% of Miller Industries worth $28,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 104,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Separately, TheStreet cut Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

