Mina (MINA) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Mina has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00006745 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $138.75 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.57 or 0.06926870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,616.31 or 1.00154998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00048351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 377,914,503 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

