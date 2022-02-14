MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 39.0% in January

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 120,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 516,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.16% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $1.78 on Monday. MingZhu Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

