Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Up 74.2% in January

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. 21,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

