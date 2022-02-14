Mithril Price Tops $0.0396 on Top Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $39.55 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00247001 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.