MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,734. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.