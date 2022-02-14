Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $152.27 and last traded at $152.61. 28,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,631,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.32.

Specifically, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $142,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,513 shares of company stock worth $83,789,731. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Moderna by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Moderna by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.