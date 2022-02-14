Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOLN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MOLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

MOLN stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

