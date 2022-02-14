Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Molina Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.87.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $303.23 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $205.61 and a twelve month high of $328.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

