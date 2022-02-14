MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.36

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 6291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several analysts have commented on ML shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,014,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 776,540 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.