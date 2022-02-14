MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 33,692 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30.

MDB traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $429.93. 644,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,437. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.