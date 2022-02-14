Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Down 4.4%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 63,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth about $302,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
