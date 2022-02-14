Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.08. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.82.

NYSE MCO opened at $332.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s has a one year low of $272.60 and a one year high of $407.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after acquiring an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

