Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Castellan Group

Castellan Group grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $332.29 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.60 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.82.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

