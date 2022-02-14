Moonriver Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.37 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $257.44 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $82.05 or 0.00194466 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.84 or 0.06858784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,209.05 or 1.00041120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00048519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00048555 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,263,238 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,619 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

