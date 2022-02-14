Morgan Stanley Acquires 134,679 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,679 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Otis Worldwide worth $223,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

