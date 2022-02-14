Morgan Stanley Acquires 45,141 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.13% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $222,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,740 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 171,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 105,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $105.25.

