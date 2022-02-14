Morgan Stanley Acquires 585,613 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $270,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,128 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after acquiring an additional 817,972 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,953,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 86.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 277,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.87 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87.

