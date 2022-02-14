Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.51% of Domino’s Pizza worth $261,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,906,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $244,907,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DPZ opened at $431.52 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.23.
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
