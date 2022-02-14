Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Novartis worth $263,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.04.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.