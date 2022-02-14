Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $221,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $295.65 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.88 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

